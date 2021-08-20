Friday Aug. 20 COVID-19 update: Outbreak prompts closure of Auburn school

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Keep scrolling to find helpful links and other information, including phone numbers to call for help getting signed up for your vaccine.

Auburn elementary school closed

Auburn Public Schools superintendent David Patton confirmed to 6 News on Friday that they had closed Calvert Elementary School because of an increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Patton said there were a few cases reported Monday, with more cases reported each day, so the district made the decision to school down — just like they would if there was a flu outbreak.

The school will be thoroughly cleaned and fogged prior to its planned reopening on Monday.

Everyone in that school will have to wear masks until the spread is under control.

A special meeting has also been scheduled for Monday to review the events and processes of this week.

Douglas County cases update

The Douglas County Health Department said Friday it had confirmed an additional 152 positive cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, bringing the local total to 76,217 cases.

The local COVID-19 death toll stands at 743.

The rolling seven-day average dropped slightly to 149 cases on Friday. Three weeks ago, that average was 71 cases.

As of Friday’s report, local hospitals were 83% full, with 245 beds available. Adult ICU beds were 80% full with 67 beds available. Hospitals are caring for 144 COVID-19 patients; one of them is a pediatric patient. Among current COVID-19 hospitalizations, 53 patients are in ICUs, 16 of them on ventilators. Two additional patients are being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms.

DCHD announced last week, after the U.S. Census data was released, that its data would use the 2019 Vintage Census Population Estimate when calculating percentages, resulting in some declines in local age group vaccination percentages on the health department’s COVID-19 dashboard. It will be consistent with the CDC’s data tracker, however.

The whole gruesome #COVID19 #pandemic and the tragic 600K+ preventable deaths in the United States summarized in one table on K-12 school policy, Same virus, science, and kids... This is not a public health problem, this is a political problem.https://t.co/Rnola7fZbG pic.twitter.com/htHCNTiERC — Dr. Ali Khan (@DrAliSKhan) August 19, 2021

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy, 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC, 7100 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx, 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at several local schools and events this week:

FRIDAY

10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Hayden House on UNO’s Dodge Campus, located at 6533 University Drive South

SATURDAY

8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Farmers Market in the Old Market

Noon-3 p.m. at Benson Health at Lake Street Apartments , located at 2400 N. 34th Ave.

1-3 p.m. at Hayden House on UNO’s Dodge Campus, located at 6533 University Dr. South

SUNDAY

1-5 p.m. at Simple Foundation – Miguel Keith Park and Memorial , located at 30th and W streets

5:30-8:30 p.m. at UNO’s Tal Anderson Field, located at 2425 S. 67th St.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Children’s Hospital

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Three Rivers health district

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers Fremont location is open for walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County , the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

In Washington County, the clinic at First Lutheran Church in Blair is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Off-line help

CHI HEALTH VACCINE INFORMATION: The info line is available at 402-717-1255 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in August.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

Resource links

Where to get a test: Douglas County

Vaccine sign-up: Douglas County | Sarpy/Cass | Three Rivers | Nebraska

Vaccinations at hospitals: Nebraska Medicine | Methodist Hospital | Children’s Hospital

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Hy-Vee | Walmart | Sam’s Club | Baker’s | Kohll’s | CVS | Kubat

Vaccine dashboard: Nebraska | Iowa

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Douglas County clinics | Nebraska || Iowa | Pottawattamie County | Mills County | Fremont County

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Iowa | Worldwide

School info: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.