Former refugee explains what the process of coming to the U.S. is like, offers advice to Afghan refugees

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In the coming weeks and months, Nebraska will welcome in Afghan refugees. We are still waiting to find out how many people are coming and when.

Lutheran Family Services is working hard to prepare. But what will it be like for those people once they get to the United States?

“We want freedom because we live in a refugee camp. Freedom has been taken from them,” said Paw Bway Htoo, former refugee.

Paw Bway Htoo came to the United States when she was just 14 years old after her family was able to leave a refugee camp in Thailand. Years earlier they escaped what was once Burma.

She is thriving in the U.S. now with her family. But it wasn’t always that way.

“In the beginning definitely you struggle, with how to speak, I remember I would have to eat lunch alone because nobody wants to talk to a girl who came from a refugee camp. Those are hard times but they taught me lessons.”

But she says there is so much hope. We are seeing images of thousands trying to flee Afghanistan.

Lutheran Family Services is working non-stop to find housing and jobs for some of those people who will land here in the coming weeks and months.

“It’s a little bit of a guessing game but it’s also a little bit of an advanced notice that way we can begin to plan and find housing, find basic necessities for those individuals and then begin the planning process for how we are going to provide wrap-around support for those individuals,” said Chris Tonniges, Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska CEO and President.

The people who come here will likely need some mental health services after dealing with the traumatic events unfolding in Afghanistan.

“We as Americans should not and hopefully never will have to deal with being effectively scrambling to get out of a country that you love, away from a culture that you love, and often times being separated from family members that you don’t know if you are ever going to see again.”

Those who have gone through the experience have some advice for those coming here.

“As a former refugee person, I want them to feel welcome here because in the Omaha community we welcome refugee people here and just be who you are,” said Bway Htoo.

