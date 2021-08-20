Advertisement

First Alert Forecast - Tracking threat for severe storms Friday evening

By David Koeller
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday started off with a weakening cluster of showers and storms pushing east through our Nebraska counties. A lingering storm tracked right through the Omaha Metro from 8 to 9 AM, dropping heavy rainfall and producing frequent lightning. Once the showers and storms pushed into Iowa, they greatly weakened before dissipating all together.

Skies cleared quickly after, before clouds moved back in for the afternoon. Temperatures heated into the 80s and lower-90s with very high dew points in the 70s. Winds gusted from the south up to 35 to 40 mph.

We are still tracking a threat for severe weather on this First Alert Day. Our atmosphere is attempting to “recover” this afternoon after this morning’s rain and the cloud cover today. A cold front will continue to push west to east through the region this evening, sparking the potential for strong storms. Large hail and damaging winds will be our primary threats, though isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

Threat for severe storms Friday evening
Threat for severe storms Friday evening(WOWT)

Once storms push off to the east by 10 or 11 PM, a much quieter night is in store. Clouds will clear with temperatures dropping into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Saturday will be a beautiful day to get out and enjoy, with low humidity, sunny skies, and highs near 80°!

Scattered storm chances return beginning Sunday, with highs back in the 90s for early next week.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Keep track of the radar tonight, and the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Severe Today
FIRST ALERT DAY Friday - Storms likely, severe storms possible by Friday evening

