Council Bluffs neighbors say something good came out of fight to keep street open

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a classic battle, neighbors fighting city hall. The Council Bluffs neighborhood around Baughn Street lost that fight but say something good might come from the battle.

Months ago the Council Bluffs city council voted to sell Baughn Street and close it down for extra parking and a playground for a growing YMCA. The neighbors fought back in an effort to keep their street open.

The neighbors even hired a lawyer and took their argument to court. The City of Council Bluffs filed a motion to dismiss the case.

“Basically saying that the court doesn’t have jurisdiction to hear this and the court decided today that it wants to hear those arguments before it gets to the ultimate question which is can the city convey bond street to the YMCA,” said Alison Kanne, Attorney for the neighbors.

Bond Street is closed, dirt has replaced the pavement and traffic is taking a new direction.

“Oh I’m very proud of my neighbors, such good people and I’m so glad I got to know them better, very good people and we’re just average people trying to live our lives. We’re very disappointed we lost but I feel we put up a good fight,” said Tony Beraldi, neighborhood leader.

Tony Beraldi led the effort to keep Baughn Street open. He says shutting down the street has pulled his neighborhood together.

“I think our neighborhoods going to be solidified. I think we’re hopefully going to do some good things in that neighborhood. I’m eager to get together with people maybe start a neighborhood association and try to do something positive.”

Beraldi believes Baughn Street will not be this neighborhood’s last battleground.

Along with more parking and a new playground, there are also plans for the Charles E. Larkin YMCA to provide a new environment of ran learning center and summer camps.

