Barricaded man was wanted for strangulation in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Court records indicate that the barricaded man police arrested Thursday afternoon was Jessie H. Smith, 31, of West Des Moines, Iowa.

The Metro Fugitive Task Force had been searching for the man for some time. Members of the team attempted to serve an arrest warrant at a home near Park Avenue and Dodge Street about 12:30 p.m.

They encountered two women, four children, and a large dog they described as “potentially aggressive”.

Police say the people inside were cooperative and confirmed that the suspect was inside with several guns.

After a lengthy standoff, police eventually found Smith hiding in a dryer. They also confirmed several weapons were found.

Court records indicate that Smith was wanted for assault, strangulation, and possession of a gun by a prohibited person.

On July 6, Smith allegedly struck a woman with his hand in the face and head. The woman said he grabbed her neck and squeezed it making it difficult to breathe.

During the incident, the woman said Smith pointed a gun at her and she ran in an attempt to get her own gun. A witness pulled his own gun, an AK-47, and successfully ordered Smith to drop his weapon.

The victim told police nine children were in the home at the time and some of them may have witnessed the incident.

