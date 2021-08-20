Advertisement

Appeals court blocks enforcement of Kansas ‘ag-gag’ law

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) - A federal appeals court has blocked enforcement of provisions in a Kansas law that ban the secret filming at slaughterhouses and other livestock facilities.

A three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that the statute seeks to stifle speech critical of animal agriculture. The panel on Thursday ruled that even if deception is used to enter private property, Kansas may not discriminate based on whether the person intends to harm or help the enterprise.

The split decision upholds a permanent injunction issued last year by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Vratil. She found that the state’s “ag-gag” law unconstitutionally criminalized free speech.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police barricade update
Omaha Police arrest man after standoff at home
Two people were transported from the scene of a shooting near an elementary school early...
Two shot overnight near Omaha school
Safety concerns are growing at Peterson Park as a treacherous drop edges closer to where kids...
Erosion causing concern about safety at west Omaha park
Omaha man concerned about eyesore near L Street bridge
Severe Today
FIRST ALERT DAY Friday - Storms likely, severe storms possible by Friday evening

Latest News

Kansas patrol: Tire blowout sent car over side of bridge in KC suburb
Powerball adding 3rd weekly drawing to build bigger jackpots
FULL VIDEO: Omaha zoo CEO talks about renovated gorilla exhibit
FULL VIDEO: Omaha zoo CEO talks about renovated gorilla exhibit
Omaha zoo unveils renovated gorilla exhibit