Two shot overnight near Omaha school

By Lauren Melendez
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people were rushed to a hospital after a shooting early Thursday near an Omaha public school.

Gunshots rang out at 28th Avenue and Himebaugh about 2:30 a.m., just outside of Miller Elementary.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately known. 6 News counted at least 23 evidence placards at the scene with a car riddled with bullets in the middle of it.

We spoke to a neighbor who was shaken up. She has seven children from 5 year old twins to 16. She called the situation nerve wracking.

The scene was cleared by 7 a.m. in time for a new school day to begin. We expect to receive more information later in the day.

