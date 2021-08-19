Shooting near 28th Ave. & Himebaugh Sends Two to Hospital
Two people have critical injuries following a shooting, Thursday morning
Omaha Police say a shooting near 28th Avenue and Himebaugh sent two people to the hospital, Thursday morning.
6 News is told that the two victims have critical injuries, and one of them is a female.
It happened around 2:30 a.m.
The location of the shooting is near Miller Park Elementary.
Our crew on the scene says there is a car outside the school riddled with bullet holes.
So far, there have been no reports of any arrests.
Omaha Police are continuing to investigating the shooting.
