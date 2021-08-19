Advertisement

Shooting near 28th Ave. & Himebaugh Sends Two to Hospital

Two people have critical injuries following a shooting, Thursday morning
Two people are in critical conditon following a shooting near 28th & Himebaugh, according to...
Two people are in critical conditon following a shooting near 28th & Himebaugh, according to Omaha Police.(WOWT)
By Evan Hummel
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -

Omaha Police say a shooting near 28th Avenue and Himebaugh sent two people to the hospital, Thursday morning.

6 News is told that the two victims have critical injuries, and one of them is a female.

It happened around 2:30 a.m.

The location of the shooting is near Miller Park Elementary.

Our crew on the scene says there is a car outside the school riddled with bullet holes.

So far, there have been no reports of any arrests.

Omaha Police are continuing to investigating the shooting.

Stick with 6 News for the latest updates to this story on-air and online.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No mask requirement at schools leaves a young Elkhorn boy behind
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts faced reporters Wednesday, August 18 and acknowledged the NCAA is...
Nebraska AD confirms NCAA investigation for rule violations
Students from a Montclair Elementary School class were told to stay home Wednesday, Aug. 18,...
Millard parents frustrated by lack of mask rules after COVID-19 shuts down elementary class
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Wednesday Aug. 18 COVID-19 update: 69 cases linked to two school camps
Safety concerns are growing at Peterson Park as a treacherous drop edges closer to where kids...
Erosion causing concern about safety at west Omaha park

Latest News

Omaha man concerned about eyesore near L Street bridge
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts faced reporters Wednesday, August 18 and acknowledged the NCAA is...
Nebraska AD confirms NCAA investigation for rule violations
Dr. Tina Tan
‘It makes me angry’: Top infectious diseases doctor calls out schools lacking mask policies
Creighton University part of CDC study
Creighton/CHI part of COVID-19 study