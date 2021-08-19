Shooting near 28th Ave. & Himebaugh Sends Two to Hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -

Omaha Police say a shooting near 28th Avenue and Himebaugh sent two people to the hospital, Thursday morning.

6 News is told that the two victims have critical injuries, and one of them is a female.

It happened around 2:30 a.m.

The location of the shooting is near Miller Park Elementary.

Our crew on the scene says there is a car outside the school riddled with bullet holes.

So far, there have been no reports of any arrests.

Omaha Police are continuing to investigating the shooting.

