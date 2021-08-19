Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Another warm & humid day before Friday’s First Alert Day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another quiet day on the way today as the threat for any severe storms stays well west of our area. We’ll be in the warmth and humidity along with a south breeze all day long. Highs again reach the upper 80s with SE wind gusts up near 20 mph.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Dew points will likely be up near 70 degrees most of the day with heat index values up into the mid 90s possible for some of us.

Dew Point Forecast (WOWT)

Storms that fire well to the west today will try to hang on and make it into our area by the morning hours Friday. Those likely won’t amount to all that much and will continue to diminish as they move through. Areas north of I-80 have the best chance to see some of those.

Friday Storm Chances (WOWT)

The storm threat later on in the day during the 4-9pm window is where the greatest risk of severe storms will be and that is what has prompted the First Alert Day. Click here to find some more detailed information as to how that evolves late Friday, the impacts from those storms and what types of severe weather are possible.

First Alert Day Friday (WOWT)

Behind the Friday night cold front, some cooler and less humid air is set to move in by Saturday morning. That means comfortable highs in the low and mid 80s around much of the area. That front likely also snags some wildfire smoke from the west and brings some of that in behind it for the the weekend. Hazy skies are possible with bouts of reduced air quality too.

Saturday Smoke (WOWT)

Weekend Forecast (WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.