Omaha Police: Man arrested after throwing rock through headquarters window

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man threw a large rock at the Omaha Police Department’s downtown headquarters Thursday morning, breaking through a vestibule window facing the street.

OPD Ofc. Michael Pecha said the incident happened at 8:51 a.m. and that Justin Michels, a 38-year-old transient from Virginia, had been arrested immediately thereafter.

Michels was booked for criminal mischief resulting in at least $5,000 in damage, police said.

Pecha said the OPD lobby reopened at about 11 a.m.

