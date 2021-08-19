Omaha Police: Man arrested after throwing rock through headquarters window

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man threw a large rock at the Omaha Police Department’s downtown headquarters Thursday morning, breaking through a vestibule window facing the street.

OPD Ofc. Michael Pecha said the incident happened at 8:51 a.m. and that Justin Michels, a 38-year-old transient from Virginia, had been arrested immediately thereafter.

Michels was booked for criminal mischief resulting in at least $5,000 in damage, police said.

Pecha said the OPD lobby reopened at about 11 a.m.

