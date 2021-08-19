Omaha man concerned about eyesore near L Street bridge

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The infrastructure debate in Washington has many of us taking notice of deteriorated roads and bridges in our area.

One Omahan sees a problem while driving home almost every day and night. Driving on L Street, Bill Gaughan says what he sees along the bridge over 72nd is a crime.

“Right about there, there’s a cut,” he says.

Black cable runs almost the entire length of the bridge and from below, you can see power boxes for street lights broken open with connections out. The retired utility worker suspects it’s the work of thieves.

“Looks like the cable has been cut right there and they may have pulled the copper wire through that long length of copper sheath, that’s hard to believe but how else would you get the copper out,” said Bill.

The city structures manager says it does appear the lighting on the bridge was damaged was copper thieves and will require more substantial repair. Driving across the bridge during the day, that cable makes an eyesore curiosity.

But at night, the bridge is dark and potentially hazardous. About a dozen street lights that line the bridge don’t come on after dark.

Any light shed on busy L Street shines from lights on the adjacent streets. But Bill Gaughan doesn’t think that’s enough illumination when he drives across the bridge at night.

“The fact that it’s dark. You could hit a pedestrian, you could hit an animal. Someone might be driving without taillights and you wouldn’t see them in front of you,” said Bill.

The Omaha Public Power District says OPPD is working closely with other agencies involved to evaluate alternatives for lighting the bridge.

Once an alternative is found and approved by the city and state, OPPD will move forward.

“How would someone have the guts to do this either during the day or night, to want to come out and endanger the public by doing this,” said Bill.

As a taxpayer, he says he wants to shed light on the darkness he sees as a hazard while driving over the bridge at night. L Street is also a highway, so the state is working on a preliminary design for rebuilding the bridge.

However, federal funds are involved and the construction process could take several years. Any money in the infrastructure bill likely won’t affect that project.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.