Omaha attorneys volunteer to help those facing eviction

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A project helping lower-income people navigate the eviction process is looking for more volunteers.

Courtroom 20 at Omaha City Hall was packed Wednesday morning: 28 eviction hearings were on the docket.

“Today we had a mom and daughter who didn’t have a place to live. We’re also trying to hook people up with other services so we don’t find mom and kids homeless,” said Omaha Council Member Aimee Melton.

Melton, who specializes in family law, started volunteering her legal skills last week.

Laurie Heer Dale with the Volunteer Lawyers Project says her organization has about 30 attorneys now, but needs between 75 and 100.

The project started in Lincoln at the height of the pandemic.

Omaha didn’t start using it until early August. That’s when the eviction moratorium ended.

There have been 695 eviction filings in Omaha since April.

“36 of our neighbors were evicted illegally under the Cares Act. If they had a lawyer, we would have been able to defend them. And make sure they had the protections available to them,” said Erin Feichtinger, the director of community outreach at Together Omaha on Tuesday.

Wednesday, with the help of an attorney, a woman will be allowed to stay in her home through Oct. 20. That gives her two months to find somewhere else to live.

In return, there will be no paper trail that she was evicted so it won’t haunt her trying to find another place to live.

A number of attorneys we talked with Wednesday said many landlords now tend to lease properties month to month instead of a year.

“Those cases aren’t covered under the moratorium. So landlords can terminate lease at the end of 30-days and have somebody out. In my opinion, we are creating more housing insecurity because of that,” Melton said.

Melton’s northwest Omaha council district has the third most evictions this summer.

She has asked the mayor to amend the budget to incorporate funding for a legal assistance for the program.

