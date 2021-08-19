Advertisement

Georgia governor bans city mask, shot rules

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA — Georgia’s Republican governor issued an executive order Thursday banning cities from requiring businesses to enforce local pandemic restrictions.

But what impact, if any, the measure would have on new mask requirements in Atlanta, Savannah and other cities was not clear.

At a news conference, Gov. Brian Kemp said his order will prevent local governments from forcing businesses to be the city’s mask and vaccine police. He said he was concerned about measures in Atlanta and Savannah.

Both cities have mask requirements, but it was not immediately clear that either would be affected by the governor’s order.

The order comes amid an explosion in COVID cases in the state.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— U.S. schools open amid record coronavirus delta wave

— Maine Sen. Angus King tests positive for virus

— Africa WHO official knocks nations that ‘hoard’ vaccines

— 4 of Florida’s 5 largest school districts to require masks

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No mask requirement at schools leaves a young Elkhorn boy behind
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts faced reporters Wednesday, August 18 and acknowledged the NCAA is...
Nebraska AD confirms NCAA investigation for rule violations
Students from a Montclair Elementary School class were told to stay home Wednesday, Aug. 18,...
Millard parents frustrated by lack of mask rules after COVID-19 shuts down elementary class
Safety concerns are growing at Peterson Park as a treacherous drop edges closer to where kids...
Erosion causing concern about safety at west Omaha park
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Wednesday Aug. 18 COVID-19 update: 69 cases linked to two school camps

Latest News

School boards clash with the governor and some parents over mask mandates.
Judge won’t dismiss suit on Florida school mask mandate ban
Thursday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Hot and humid this evening, storms likely Friday
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, left, and Angus King of Maine both tested positive for...
U.S. Sens. King, Wicker and Hickenlooper test positive for COVID-19