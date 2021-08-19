David’s Evening Forecast - Hot and humid this evening, storms likely Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hot and humid weather returned again for Thursday afternoon, temperatures warming to around 90 degrees, with the heat index jumping into the middle 90s. A southeast breeze around 15 to 20mph helped to cool things just a bit. The slightly warmer and more humid conditions helped to kick off a few spotty showers, mainly south of Omaha. Those showers will fade away as we approach sunset. Warm and muggy weather will continue overnight, with lows in the middle 70s.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected tonight across central and western Nebraska. Those storms will push east overnight, moving into eastern Nebraska after 4am. While some heavy downpours and rumbles of thunder are possible, severe weather is not expected by the time storms reach the eastern half of the state. Storms will continue to weaken as they approach the metro after sunrise on Friday, and will likely fade away completely by mid-morning. However, a few showers or downpours can’t be ruled out in the metro, mainly before Noon.

Storm Timeline Friday (WOWT)

The bigger risk for storms will come in during the evening hours, mainly after 4pm. A cold front pushing into the area should fire off thunderstorms between Columbus and Omaha in the 4-6pm time frame. Those storms will then rapidly move east toward the metro, and then into Iowa. With plenty of heat and humidity in place, storms will have lots of energy to work with. That means large hail and high winds will be possible with any storms that develop. There will be some spin in the atmosphere as well, so an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but a tornado outbreak is not expected. Storms should then quickly exit to the east, most out of the metro by 8pm.

Storm Threats Friday Evening (WOWT)

Behind the front, some cooler and less humid air will filter in for Saturday. Low temperatures will drop into the lower 60s, with highs only in the lower 80s. More warmth and higher humidity returns Sunday, with another chance for storms by Sunday evening or overnight.

