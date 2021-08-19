Creighton/CHI part of COVID-19 study

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Centers for Disease Control study looking to get a “greater idea of all the symptoms that could happen” for those who contract COVID-19 includes a research team from Creighton University-CHI Health.

“I think there’s a lot of focus on hospitalizations and deaths, but having a real understanding of what the total impact of COVID-19 is, the epidemiology of post-COVID, is not something that’s really been looked at,” said Dr. Maureen Tierney, chair of the Department of Clinical Research at Creighton and the principal investigator of the study. “So to be able to be a part of a study that’s going to show us a little more about the burden of COVID on our society and the world is really important.”

The CDC has called on three partner institutions to take part: Creighton/CHI Bergan Mercy, the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas and Mount Sinai Medical School in New York City. Tierney said Omaha was selected, in part, because of the diversity of the population treated here.

“CHI Health has a number of metro hospitals but we also have the hospitals out in Kearney and Grand Island who took care of a large number of patients in the first wave, who many of them acquired it because off their occupation in meat packing,” Tierney said. “So that creates both a geographic and ethnic diversity that wasn’t necessarily seen in other sites.”

The study reviews patients two weeks after they were hospitalized or suffered from acute illness in what is known as a retrospective cohort study.

“What that means is they’re really looking at a collection of data from a number of patients who fit, having had COVID, and having had some persistent symptoms,” Tierney said. “They want to get a greater idea of all the symptoms that could happen, the whole breadth and range that happens to somebody after they’ve had COVID.”

The data was gathered from cases earlier this year, and now the Creighton research team is preparing it for inclusion in the overall CDC study. Once the information is turned over to the CDC, there could be some results in just a few months.

The Creighton research team is comprised of six doctors including Tierney, a statistical professor, two medical students and three medical residents.

