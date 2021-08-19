AARP Nebraska: Nursing home staff vaccination rates falling short

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - AARP Nebraska on Wednesday raised a red flag on an increase in COVID-19 cases among the state’s nursing home residents and staff on Wednesday, noting that vaccination rates among staff remain low.

As concern about the spread of COVID-19 variants — even among the vaccinated — grows, AARP is calling attention to the gaps in vaccination rates at nursing homes.

“The high COVID death rates of residents and staff in nursing homes has been a national disgrace. As the new variants are emerging, facilities cannot let preventable problems be repeated. The key is to increase vaccinations, and do it now.”

AARP on Wednesday called on nursing homes to require COVID-19 vaccinations for staff ahead of President Biden’s announcement requiring exactly that for any nursing home that wants to continue receiving Medicare and Medicaid funding.

AARP Nebraska called attention to data reported on the AARP’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Nebraska falls below the national average in terms of fully vaccinated nursing home staff with only 24% of the state’s nursing homes reaching the benchmark of having 75% of staff fully vaccinated, the data show. In Iowa, that number is 22.1%.

Those percentages increase when looking only at healthcare staff in Nebraska nursing homes, 66.3% of whom are considered fully vaccinated, compared to the national average of 60%. In Iowa, that number is 61.9%.

Data on nursing home residents also show that the percentage of Nebraska nursing home residents who are considered fully vaccinated — 91.8% — exceeding the national percentage, 81%. In Iowa, that number is 90.9%.

But the rate of nursing home deaths in Nebraska is concerning to the AARP, even though the numbers are far less than they were ahead of COVID-19 vaccine availability.

“At least 855 residents and staff of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in Nebraska have died from COVID-19 — representing around 37% of deaths, even though less than 1% of the population lives in these facilities,” the AARP Nebraska release states.

AARP Nebraska also called attention to staffing shortages, which are above the national average in both Nebraska and Iowa, according to the dashboard.

“In Nebraska, shortages of staff rose from the last AARP dashboard, with 35.7% of nursing homes reporting a staff shortage. In contrast, shortages of personal protective equipment decreased to 3.2% of nursing homes noting an urgent need for more PPE,” the release states.

Nationwide, 23.7% of nursing homes report a shortage of nurses or aides. In Iowa, it’s 39.1%.

PPE shortages at nursing homes in Iowa are 4.9%, higher than the national average of 4.1%. In Nebraska, it’s 3.2%.

“AARP is calling on nursing homes to require vaccinations for both staff and residents. The low levels of staff vaccinations, in particular, creates an unacceptable level of risk, since the disease spreads so easily in these environments. And facilities must ensure all residents are vaccinated, including providing vaccines to newly admitted residents,” said Todd Stubbendieck, state director of AARP Nebraska. “Facilities must be open and transparent with how they are progressing toward the vital goal of vaccination for all staff and residents.”

AARP Iowa applauded the president’s decision:

“We are pleased with the news from the White House that nursing home staff will be required to be vaccinated as a condition of receiving federal funds. Recent data released by AARP shows only 22 percent of Iowa nursing homes have reached the industry standard of 75 percent of its workers being vaccinated. Today, Iowa nursing homes still have a long way to go meet the vaccination standards set by the industry. The new federal requirements should help spur much-needed action. As the new variants are emerging, nursing home facilities cannot let preventable problems be repeated. The key is to increase vaccinations, and do it now.”

MORE INFORMATION: AARP provides resources for families, offering guidance on what questions to ask of their loved ones’ care providers and providing tips on things they can do themselves.

