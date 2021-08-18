Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Warmth & humidity up until the First Alert Day Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another day where we start near 70 degrees and warm to near 90 in the afternoon. It may feel as warm as 95 at times along the way this afternoon thanks to dew points that will be a bit higher in the 60s today. South wind gusts up near 20 mph are possible again today too.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Heat Index Wednesday (WOWT)

I’d expect more of the same on Thursday as well leading up to the First Alert Day Friday which will also be warm & humid.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

There may be a few showers and storms in the area in the morning hours Friday but those will likely be fading and shouldn’t pose much of a threat other than bringing some beneficial rain. New storms that develop west and northwest of the metro after 6pm Friday are the storms we’ll need to pay close attention too. That is why I’ve made it a First Alert Day. All types of severe weather would be possible with these, including tornadoes, especially early in the evening and west of the metro.

Friday Severe Outlook (WOWT)

First Alert Day Friday (WOWT)

I would expect the severe threat to wind down near midnight in our area with the rest of the night quieting down leading into a pleasant weekend for most of us.

