Advertisement

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Warmth & humidity up until the First Alert Day Friday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another day where we start near 70 degrees and warm to near 90 in the afternoon. It may feel as warm as 95 at times along the way this afternoon thanks to dew points that will be a bit higher in the 60s today. South wind gusts up near 20 mph are possible again today too.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)
Heat Index Wednesday
Heat Index Wednesday(WOWT)

I’d expect more of the same on Thursday as well leading up to the First Alert Day Friday which will also be warm & humid.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

There may be a few showers and storms in the area in the morning hours Friday but those will likely be fading and shouldn’t pose much of a threat other than bringing some beneficial rain. New storms that develop west and northwest of the metro after 6pm Friday are the storms we’ll need to pay close attention too. That is why I’ve made it a First Alert Day. All types of severe weather would be possible with these, including tornadoes, especially early in the evening and west of the metro.

Friday Severe Outlook
Friday Severe Outlook(WOWT)
First Alert Day Friday
First Alert Day Friday(WOWT)

I would expect the severe threat to wind down near midnight in our area with the rest of the night quieting down leading into a pleasant weekend for most of us.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police investigate overnight crash involving several motorcycles
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Tuesday Aug. 17 COVID-19 update: Health department urges vaccination ahead of events
Millard parents divided over idea of mask mandate
Council Bluffs Police give details of foreign exchange coordinator sentencing
Former Omaha middle school staffer pleads not guilty to child porn charges

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Tuesday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Typical Summer heat and humidity, storm chance Friday
David’s Evening Forecast - Typical Summer heat and humidity, storm chance Friday
2021 Atlantic Tropical Cyclone Names
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tuesday Afternoon Update