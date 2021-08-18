Advertisement

REPORT: Frost, Nebraska under investigation by the NCAA for rule violations

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost looks on during practice in Lincoln on Wednesday, 8/11/21.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost looks on during practice in Lincoln on Wednesday, 8/11/21.(Joe Nugent)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football program and Head Coach Scott Frost are under investigation by the NCAA for rule violations, according to a report.

Brett McMurphy of the ActionNetwork reported Wednesday morning Frost and Nebraska are under investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games.

The report cites sources who state there is “significant video footage” confirming the violations took place in front of Frost and other assistants.

The allegations date back roughly a year, and Frost has been interviewed by the NCAA, according to the report.

The NCAA does not allow consultants or analysts to have direct contact with players.

It is unclear at this time if Frost or Nebraska will face any penalties, but if so, they could include a suspension for Frost for a number of games.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police investigate overnight crash involving several motorcycles
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Tuesday Aug. 17 COVID-19 update: Health department urges vaccination ahead of events
Millard parents divided over idea of mask mandate
Council Bluffs Police give details of foreign exchange coordinator sentencing
Sysco employee shortages impact Omaha restaurant food deliveries

Latest News

Friday Severe Outlook
FIRST ALERT DAY Friday - Severe storms possible in the area by Friday evening
Friday's First Alert Forecast
Omaha Police on Thursday, July 8, 2021, issued an arrest warrant for Marion Harris, 16, above,...
First degree murder trial ordered for 16-year-old
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Warmth & humidity up until the First Alert Day Friday