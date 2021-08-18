Advertisement

Police warn the rise of fentanyl-related overdose deaths in Omaha, Lincoln

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few days after the Lincoln Narcotic Task Force highlighted the dangers of overdosing, various police departments want to give a warning in the Omaha-metro area.

Omaha Police, Lincoln Police, Nebraska State Patrol, and the Omaha Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration mention a rise in overdose deaths with fentanyl-related drugs.

They say the rise started on August 10 and within a span of six days, there have been “no less than eight overdose deaths and 21 overdoses have been reported between the two cities,” as stated in the release.

According to Omaha and Lincoln investigators, they are “seeing fentanyl mixed with cocaine, methamphetamine and also in counterfeit pills made to look like legitimate name-brand pharmaceuticals.”

In an incident of a drug overdose in Nebraska, officials say, a person is exempt from criminal liability when requesting emergency medical assistance for another person or themselves.

Authorities stress how fentanyl is 50 times more powerful than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

