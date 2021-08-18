Omaha Fire Department working to curb fires in vacant buildings

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is trying to curb the number of fires happening in vacant homes and buildings.

Last year, there was a spike in such fires. OFD credits a team effort in reducing those numbers.

There’s always a degree of danger every time firefighters answer a call. Things get more intense when they’re called to a vacant building that’s on fire.

“’Cause we don’t know if it’s under construction maybe, or other people got in there and cut some things out, so the floor is missing at different parts or the stairwell,” OFD Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said.

Last year, Omaha firefighters were called to 34 fires in vacant structures. This year, OFD is on pace to greatly reduce that number. Fire department officials work together with the city’s planning department to list vacant and dangerous homes and the police to keep an eye on the vacant structures.

“So that’s kind of helped limit our vacant structure fires, and helps keep our firefighters safe so when they go to those structures they know to be a little more cautious when they enter those structures,” Fitzpatrick said.

Anthony Cato Jr. lives in the Miller Park area. He said vacant houses in the neighborhood are always a concern.

“Several houses have caught fire in this neighborhood because they were vacant and squatters moving in, and abandoned homes,” he said. “Again, like I said, they’re trying to bring back the neighborhood, but again its always a concern when you have vacant homes and people who are not being proper homeowners maintaining their property you never know what can happen — one simple blaze can start a whole block on fire.”

There was a fire on Cato’s block earlier this year. He said it’s important to help keep the neighborhood safe and make a call if you see something unusual around a vacant home.

“You start wondering, ‘Where did this person come from? Why are they carrying bags? Why is it the next day the house was on fire when nobody lived there?’ Nobody’s was supposed to be in that home,” he said.

Fire officials say if people are caught in a vacant house by police, they can be cited for trespassing.

“If they start a fire, if you see it when it’s small, please call 911. Get us out there. We’d rather put it out when it’s small before it gets big, out-of-hand... its just safer for everyone.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.