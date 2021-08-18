Omaha family hoping to relocate Afghan students to Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ken and Erin Jensen have spent almost every minute of the past few days working to relocate seven Afghanis to Omaha to help them escape the Taliban and have access to a better, safer life.

“I don’t think about it, these kids are like our kids. They played in our living room, they played with our kids when we lived there, they were on our swing set in our backyard, and they went to our school so, they’re not just anybody, they’re like our family,” says Ken.

The Jensens lived in Kabul, Afghanistan, for seven years, from 2007 to 2014.

“We worked for an international American school that was funded in part by the state department to help rebuild the country and give Afghans the opportunity to go to school and study,” Erin says.

In 2014, security I the country began to diminish, so they returned to Omaha, supporting students at the international school from afar.

But now, with the Taliban in control, the Jensens are hoping to bring several students — three girls and a boy — to Omaha. They are also trying to bring their translator, his wife, and small child here as well.

“A local school here in Omaha is providing I-20 visas so they can study here in Omaha, stay with a host family and continue being educated, otherwise these girls will unfortunately at best be stuck in their homes or at worst sold off to be wives of Taliban soldiers,” Erin says.

The students, who are all teens, have been trying to work with the Jensens to come up with a plan to leave the country.

“One of the girls is saying ‘I’m trying not to think about the things I’m seeing out the window as were driving and for the sake of my younger sister, saying hey, lets be strong,’” Ken says. “I think one of her comments to her sibling was ‘hey if we die, we die together’ so those are the conversations these kids are having.”

Communication has been incredibly difficult, the Jensens say.

“They’re down to one to two hours of electricity a day, we’re hoping they can keep data on their phones, we are trying to communicate with them up to 12 to 15 times a day, just checking in.” Erin says. “Just a lot of uncertainty, no idea what the future holds. So much fear. Everyone is well aware of what they Taliban are capable of and what they’ve done in the past so they’re living under just constant fear of what is tomorrow going to look like?”

The Jensens say although they want to bring these Afghan students to the states, their top priority is getting US citizens home first.

“We are in full support of US citizens getting out of the country first, that should be and is our goal as well that US citizens should be taken care of but then there are so many Afghan girls in particular, just bright girls with a very promising future, should they be allowed the opportunity to study and pursue what’s in their heart,” She says.

“They’re future leaders we hope of the nation who could potentially go back someday and should the Taliban be removed help rebuild their country. So they’re special and we’d certainly like to get them here,” Ken says.

Uncertainty lies ahead for the Krogh family, too.

If and when the Afghan students make it to Omaha, they’ve agreed to host two of them.

“It’s like we’re going to learn so much, too, so it’s not really even what we can give them, it’s just, how could we say no to such an opportunity,” says Alyssa Krogh.

Her husband, Spencer, tells 6 News that they recently finished a foster care training, thinking they would bring more kids into their home. They currently have a 15-month-old and a baby on the way.

“We were not anticipating this at all,” Spencer tells 6 News, but says he’s excited for the opportunity to follow God’s will to help others.

“I know that I don’t have every resource I need but I know there are so many in the community that do. We’ve gotten our training through foster care training, with our faith we know god will help us, but I would say keeping our heart sensitive to what they’ve gone through and realizing this isn’t going to be all rainbows and butterflies,” Alyssa says. “I’m excited for what can happen to our community, I know so many people already have huge hearts and now it’s an opportunity to put that into action.”

The Jensens say life in Afghanistan made them appreciate the United States that much more — so much so that their oldest son has now joined the Nebraska National Guard.

