No mask requirement at schools leaves a young Elkhorn boy behind

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a big day for thousands of children across the Omaha-metro kicking off the first day of school but in districts without mask mandates, some children are getting left behind.

“This would have been the first year he would be able to go to school,” said Samantha Prodel, referring to her 8-year-old son Mason. “He had to miss kindergarten twice and he missed first grade due to being in the hospital.”

“Mason was born with pulmonary atresia with an intact ventricular septum. Pretty much he was born with only half of a heart,” said Prodel.

She and her wife Jalayne adopted Mason when he was a toddler and have spent many months by his side at Children’s Hospital and Medical Center.

In 2019, Mason received a long-awaited heart transplant and by the end of last year he was ready for another try at school. At that time masks were mandatory at Elkhorn Public Schools.

“His doctors said go for it,” said Samantha. “He masked up with the rest of the kids in his school and he loved it.”

He was only there for about a month before the school year ended but Mason’s clear about what he liked most.

“P.E.,” he said. “You get to jump and run and do whatever.”

There were other parts of going to school he also liked.

“I met all my friends and teachers and everything,” said Mason. “It was good.”

Samantha and Jalayne were hopeful he would be back in school again this fall, trusting the school district would follow the guidance of the CDC and other medical experts for everyone entering schools to mask up.

“It was two or three weeks before school started that we found out masks weren’t going to be required just strongly suggested and it broke our hearts,” said Jalayne, noting it was tough breaking the news to Mason.

“We didn’t turn in the paperwork for at-home learning until this morning because we were really hopeful that with all information and all the medical experts’ input and advice that somebody would stand up,” said Samantha.

But there was no move by the Elkhorn School Board Monday night to mandate masks, and under the advice of Mason’s doctors, Samantha and Jalayne decided to keep him at home.

“We waited until the day before (to tell him) because he was pretty sad,” said Jalayne, noting the concern now is he falls even further behind at school.

“He’s at a point now where he could go to school but because masks are not mandated, he can not,” said Jalayne.

Elkhorn is one of a handful of Omaha-metro area school districts that have not mandated masks heading into the new school year.

Omaha Public Schools is requiring all students and staff K through 12th grade to wear masks and Westside Community Schools is requiring masks for K through 6th grade.

