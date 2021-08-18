Advertisement

New Iowa school superintendent sorry for plagiarizing letter

(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - A new Iowa schools superintendent is apologizing for plagiarizing parts of a welcome letter she sent to district families, acknowledging she copied several phrases word for word from a similar letter a New York superintendent authored in 2017.

Dr. Christine Trujillo, who recently started as superintendent of public schools in Gilbert, Iowa, admitted that her Aug. 10 back-to-school letter copied from a 2017 letter by Superintendent Gerard Poole of the Shoreham-Wading River Central School District in New York.

Trujillo says she had no personal connection to Poole and she was in a hurry to get the letter out while preparing for the school year.Trujillo previously served as assistant superintendent of learning and leadership for Tempe Schools in Arizona.

