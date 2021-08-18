Advertisement

Nebraska man pleads not guilty in death of Iowa pedestrian

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) - A 35-year-old Nebraska man has pleaded not guilty in the death of an Iowa pedestrian.

Christopher George Smith Rathfon, of Omaha, is charged with homicide by vehicle after police say his vehicle struck 62-year-old Dawn Merrick in Mason City, Iowa, on June 8. Merrick, of Mason City, was hospitalized until she died on June 10.

Rathfon was initially charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless driving, and serious injury by vehicle. After the homicide by vehicle charge was added, the OWI charge was dismissed.

A trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 21 at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.

