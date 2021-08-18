Advertisement

More charges for former Nebraska sports reporter

Brian Rosenthal
Brian Rosenthal(Nemaha County Sheriff's Office)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - More charges were filed against former Nebraska sports reporter Brian Rosenthal this week.

He was charged in Lancaster County on two counts of generating child pornography and one count of possessing child porn.

Previously, Rosenthal was charged in Nemaha County on four counts of first degree sexual assault of a child. He was being held on a $1 million bond for those charges.

On Wednesday, Judge Curtis Maschman ordered Rosenthal to appear at a preliminary hearing on the sexual assault charges on September 2.

Rosenthal previously worked for the University of Nebraska Athletics Department, the Lincoln Journal Star, the Hutchison News, and the York News-Times.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No mask requirement at schools leaves a young Elkhorn boy behind
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts faced reporters Wednesday, August 18 and acknowledged the NCAA is...
Nebraska AD confirms NCAA investigation for rule violations
Sysco employee shortages impact Omaha restaurant food deliveries
Omaha Police investigate overnight crash involving several motorcycles
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Tuesday Aug. 17 COVID-19 update: Health department urges vaccination ahead of events

Latest News

Millard Public Schools logo
Millard elementary class shut down after four COVID-19 cases confirmed
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Wednesday Aug. 18 COVID-19 update: 69 cases linked to two school camps
Safety concerns are growing at Peterson Park as a treacherous drop edges closer to where kids...
West Omaha community concerned about safety at Peterson Park
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts faced reporters Wednesday, August 18 and acknowledged the NCAA is...
Nebraska AD confirms NCAA investigation for rule violations