More charges for former Nebraska sports reporter

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - More charges were filed against former Nebraska sports reporter Brian Rosenthal this week.

He was charged in Lancaster County on two counts of generating child pornography and one count of possessing child porn.

Previously, Rosenthal was charged in Nemaha County on four counts of first degree sexual assault of a child. He was being held on a $1 million bond for those charges.

On Wednesday, Judge Curtis Maschman ordered Rosenthal to appear at a preliminary hearing on the sexual assault charges on September 2.

Rosenthal previously worked for the University of Nebraska Athletics Department, the Lincoln Journal Star, the Hutchison News, and the York News-Times.

