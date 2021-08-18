Advertisement

At Midwest state fairs no masks required, vaccines are free

Nurse Carole Weaver, left, talks with Jesse James, 13, of Pleasantville, Iowa, after giving him...
Nurse Carole Weaver, left, talks with Jesse James, 13, of Pleasantville, Iowa, after giving him a COVID-19 vaccination shot, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. At the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, where a million people are expected for the 11-day event, public health officials hope a vaccination station set up by pharmacists working for the Hy Vee food store chain will entice some of the vaccine-hesitant to get their shots. Visitors are packing in to state fairs in multiple Midwest states as COVID activity is increasing, raising concerns about the potential for rapidly accelerating spread of the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By DAVID PITT
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - State Fairs in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, and Wisconsin are offering COVID-19 vaccinations as the delta variant spreads across the country.

In Iowa, a vaccination booth nestled among corn dog and funnel cake stands vaccinated 150 people in the first four days of the fair, in a state where only half of the population is fully vaccinated. At the Indiana State Fair, 304 vaccines have been administered since July 30.

And at the Wisconsin State Fair in Milwaukee, 608 people were vaccinated over 11 days, perhaps enticed by the promise of a free cream puff pastry.

