Advertisement

First degree murder trial ordered for 16-year-old

Omaha Police on Thursday, July 8, 2021, issued an arrest warrant for Marion Harris, 16, above,...
Omaha Police on Thursday, July 8, 2021, issued an arrest warrant for Marion Harris, 16, above, in connection with the shooting death of Travell T. Mountain, 18, on Saturday, July 3, 2021.(Omaha Police Department)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 16-year-old boy was ordered to be tried for murder as an adult Tuesday.

Marion Harris allegedly shot and killed Travell T. Mountain, 18, on July 4 at Levi Carter Park. At the time, police issued felony warrants for first degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Those charges stuck and Harris’ case will remain in adult court.

No trial date was set after his preliminary hearing Tuesday. Douglas County Judge Stephanie Hansen ordered Harris to continue being held without bond.

After the shooting the victim’s father told 6 News that his son was Harris’ best friend and from what he understood, Harris fell through the cracks. He said they played ball together, traveled, spent quality time, and had an incredibly strong relationship. A year ago, during a family tradition of creating a vision board, his son outlined his dream of moving out of Omaha, graduating college, and becoming rich.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police investigate overnight crash involving several motorcycles
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Tuesday Aug. 17 COVID-19 update: Health department urges vaccination ahead of events
Millard parents divided over idea of mask mandate
Council Bluffs Police give details of foreign exchange coordinator sentencing
Sysco employee shortages impact Omaha restaurant food deliveries

Latest News

3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Warmth & humidity up until the First Alert Day Friday
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Council Bluffs I-80 project is finally complete
Nebraska woman assists Afghans who worked alongside U.S.