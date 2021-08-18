FIRST ALERT DAY Friday - Severe storms possible in the area by Friday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The threat of severe storms in the area by Friday evening has prompted a First Alert Day. While a few showers and storms may be in the area by Friday morning, leftover from Thursday night’s storms to the west, those aren’t likely to cause many issues. It is any new development Friday evening that could bring all types of severe weather too the area.

First Alert Day Friday (WOWT)

Storms that first develop Friday evening will likely be west and northwest of the metro on the very fringes of our viewing area. Individual storms within that broken line will likely move northeast through the area as the line moves east. All types of severe weather would be possible but the tornado threat would likely be early in the evening closer to the beginning of the storms and primarily west. Otherwise and wind and hail threat will become more evident with any severe storms as we go deeper into the evening.

Friday 8PM (WOWT)

Severe Threats (WOWT)

Overall the best threat for these storms will likely be west and northwest of the metro but we’ll need to watch them closely as we get closer to Friday and the timing becomes more evident. Storms will likely move northeast rather quickly and exit the area no later than midnight leaving us with a quieter night heading into the weekend.

Friday Severe Outlook (WOWT)

