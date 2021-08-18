David’s Evening Forecast - Plenty more heat and humidity, storms likely Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunshine and a steady south breeze brought us more typical Summer weather today, temperatures warming into the upper 80s with plenty of humidity. The humid air pushing our heat index into the low and mid 90s at times. A south breeze of 10 to 15mph will stick around through the evening, helping to keep us in the 80s along with that humid air. Overnight, skies clear out with lows dipping back into the lower 70s.

We do it all again Thursday with plenty of sunshine in the morning, a few clouds bubbling up in the afternoon with highs in the upper 90s. South winds may gust over 20mph at times during the afternoon, keeping us humid. That’ll mean the heat index climbing back into the low 90s. We’ll finally see a little change in the weather pattern by Friday.

Thursday Heat Index Forecast (WOWT)

Friday is a First Alert Day due to the risk for strong storms by evening. A few storms are possible north of the metro Friday morning, but much of the day will likely be dry. Windy, warm, and humid conditions will stick around into the afternoon, with highs near 90. A cold front will approach the area from the west during the evening. That front is expected to fire off some thunderstorms after 4pm. Those storms initially develop in central Nebraska, to the west of the metro. As storms develop, severe weather will be possible, with hail, high winds, and an isolated tornado all possible. Storms should then press east toward the metro by late evening, bringing a risk for gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Storms will likely move rather quickly, exiting the area by Midnight.

Severe Risk Friday (WOWT)

Some slightly cooler and less humid air will move in behind the front for the weekend. Temperatures climb back into the 90s to start the next work week.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.