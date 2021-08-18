Advertisement

Council Bluffs I-80 project is finally complete

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - The massive construction project on I-80 in Council Bluffs is finished.

Iowa DOT says the project physically separates I-80 traffic from local I-29 traffic. They chose a dual-divided freeway because it offers drivers flexibility and reduces congestion.

The initial phases of construction started back in July of 2013 and the final portion of the freeway opened in the same month, eight years later.

http://councilbluffsinterstate.iowadot.gov/projects/completed-projects/dual-divided-freeway/#video

Posted by Council Bluffs Police Department on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

