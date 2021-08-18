Council Bluffs I-80 project is finally complete

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - The massive construction project on I-80 in Council Bluffs is finished.

Iowa DOT says the project physically separates I-80 traffic from local I-29 traffic. They chose a dual-divided freeway because it offers drivers flexibility and reduces congestion.

The initial phases of construction started back in July of 2013 and the final portion of the freeway opened in the same month, eight years later.

