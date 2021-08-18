Advertisement

Business owners complaining about trash fire in Johnston

(WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) - Businesses in the Des Moines suburb of Johnston are complaining about smoke and ash billowing from a trash pile in the city that’s been burning for more than 10 days.

Television station KCCI reports that the fire has been burning a massive pile of construction materials, mulch, and trees in front of Tyler Excavating since Aug. 6. Jeff Stephens is the owner of Stephen’s Auto Sales, just a few doors down from the fire.

He says his lot’s cars are covered in ash every day, requiring his employees to detail the cars repeatedly. The Johnston-Grimes Metropolitan Fire Department is equally unhappy, saying it’s been called out about a dozen times to extinguish fires that continue to erupt in the pile.

