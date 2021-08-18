Advertisement

7-year-old girl dies in go-cart crash in northern Iowa

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCKWELL, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a 7-year-old girl has died from injuries she received in a go-cart crash in northern Iowa.

The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that the crash happened Sunday night near Rockwell. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. to a home after 7-year-old Bryclynn Blue Blackdeer was injured.

Investigators say Bryclynn was driving a homemade go-cart when it collided with a boat trailer. The girl died from her injuries.

