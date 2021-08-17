Advertisement

Women launch tour to spread awareness of Male Breast Cancer

They plan to hit 40+ cities
Two women launch a multi-city tour from Omaha to spread awareness.
Two women launch a multi-city tour from Omaha to spread awareness.
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two women launched a multi-city tour from Omaha Tuesday to push for a cause we do not hear much about - Male Breast Cancer.

Pat Washburn of Omaha and Cheri Ambrose of New Jersey are part of the Male Breast Cancer Coalition.

Washburn lost her husband Marlyn to breast cancer in May 2017 just five months after he was diagnosed.

The two women are on their tour driving the last car Marlyn bought. The 2014 Dodge Dart was custom-wrapped to promote their cause.

Washburn said their effort is important because, “He was an educator. He had been an educator for 41 years. At the time he was diagnosed we found out how many of our family and friends who did not know that men could get breast cancer. He said at the time that we have to do what we can.”

One of the first things Marlyn did was get a personalized Breast Cancer Awareness Nebraska Plate that read “Men 2″.

Ambrose has a friend who has been diagnosed with cancer. She said we need to think of it as affecting everyone, ”Everybody has breast tissue. We’ve had people actually throw it out there that they wanted to call it chest cancer. We can’t do that, obviously that is a totally different cancer. So, I just think (we should be) desexualing the breasts, everyone has breast tissue so anybody can get breast cancer.”

The American Cancer Society has a section in its website about this very subject including risk factors.

The two women plan to visit cities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Idaho, Arizona, California, Oregon, Utah, Nevada, Washington, and Wyoming by September 13.

