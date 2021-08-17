UNO professor working to get employees in Afghanistan to the U.S.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For over four decades, UNO has helped in education efforts in Afghanistan helping to train teachers at numerous universities and schools.

Now that the Taliban has taken over Kabul, the staff is scrambling trying to figure out what steps are next as uncertainty in the region grows.

“The lives of thousands and millions are at stake over there,” said Sher Jan Ahmadzai, UNO Director of Afghanistan Studies.

Today, we are seeing new images of the Taliban in the streets of Kabul.

For people with loved ones and colleagues in Afghanistan, the uncertainty and fear are growing. People like Sher Jan Ahmadazi.

“Heartwrenching. Heartbreaking. I have cried many times.”

He oversees a program that helps teach educators at a number of universities in Afghanistan. He’s taking call, after call, after call with colleagues in fear of what could happen next.

Today, Taliban leaders appeared on a TV station saying that no one will be harmed in the country. But Ahmadazi says that’s a promise the Afghani people have heard from the Taliban in the past.

That’s why we are seeing images of thousands trying the flee the county.

“Many people are worried. That’s why they are escaping from what happened last time, there were people who were killed, beheaded, who were shot by the Taliban and others in the past, just because they worked with the United States. I don’t know what the future holds for them. If the Taliban will stop doing that or continue doing that.”

For now, he is doing what he can to get those who have worked with UNO’s programs out of Afghanistan and to the United States.

“We are working with them, not only with them but many program participants that we have had who feel that their lives are in danger. I have issued letters of support for them and confirmed that they were participants of our program.”

It’s a waiting game to see what will happen next.

“I don’t know how much help those letters will do but that’s all we can do at the moment to help them.”

We do know that the staff that works with UNO is safe at this point.

