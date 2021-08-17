Advertisement

Two Nebraska men speak out in fear for family stuck in Afghanistan

By Tara Campbell
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the scramble to flee Afghanistan continues, here in Nebraska, two men speak about the fear for family members stuck in the country.

“We’re not sure what is their fate is. Maybe they will get killed anytime,” said Mohammad Sahil. He worked for the United States military as an interpreter for 11 years and is worried that makes his brothers, sisters, and cousins a target of the Taliban.

“You feel like somebody might come knock on the door in Kabul and just tell them that, ’okay your brothers or so and so is working with U.S. troops so either bring him in or we will take you into custody,’” explained Sahil from his home in Omaha, where he and his wife are raising their three young boys.

Sahil said he finds some comfort in having heard from his family in Afghanistan but it’s fleeting.

“They left a message for me and said they are good and they are inside the home and they’re just in a lockdown,” he said. “They’re not going outside. They are scared as well.”

Video of swaths of people at the Kabul Airport grabbing onto an Air Force plane as it’s taking off, show the desperation to get out. A Lincoln man, who is only comfortable being named as “Hassan”, said his family members were no more than 20 yards away.

“I can not even imagine my family members being next,” he said. “The little kids, the youngest one is two years old and she does not deserve to be killed.”

Five family members, all U.S. citizens, all stuck in the country. Hassan said their tickets home were sold to high-ranking members of the Afghanistan Parliament.

Sahil said the video is tough to watch.

“Actually, it made me cry,” he said, noting he understands why people were taking such risks. “You don’t want to die in front of a cruel person who will kill you, you are just looking for survival.”

Now he’s hoping to help his family survive, turning to nearby countries for possible refuge.

“It’s going to be really difficult but that’s the only option we can think of right now,” said Sahil, noting he’s disappointed the United States isn’t moving faster to help people escape the county. “I feel betrayed.”

