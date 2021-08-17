Tuesday Aug. 17 COVID-19 update: Health department urges vaccination ahead of events

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

DCHD: Get vaccinated before events & wear masks

Noting an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases, and attributing the delta variant, the Douglas County Health Department on Tuesday encouraged residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of some popular local and state events planned for the coming weeks.

Hospitalizations reported by DCHD on Tuesday reflected an increase in 18 COVID-19 patients overnight, pushing the total number of local hospitalizations past the previous peak recorded in April. The rolling seven-day average has also been steadily increasing in recent weeks, jumping 50 cases in two weeks. (More detailed numbers can be found in the county update summary below.)

“The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) encourages everyone who has not been vaccinated to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. This is especially true for individuals planning to attend any of the major community events — the Memorial Park Concert, SeptemberFest, and Nebraska football, that are planned for the near future,” Tuesday’s release states.

DCHD also noted in its Tuesday release that it will not have its regular weekly vaccination clinic at its offices on Friday, but a list of all its other vaccination clinics planned for the week can be found lower in this post.

DCHD has also been recommending masks for adults and children — regardless of vaccination status — in public indoor settings and among outdoor groups.

Douglas County vaccination trends

According to data posted on the Douglas County COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday, 63.6% of all residents eligible for vaccination are considered fully vaccinated. That amounts to 52.6% of the entire Douglas County population.

Among Douglas County youth ages 12-17, Asians are the most vaccinated population, with 63% receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose and 48.8% considered fully vaccinated; Hispanics are second in one-dose data at 53.8% but are third among fully vaccinated tallies, at 38.5%. Among white youth, 51.9% have received at least one dose and 43.9% are fully vaccinated; for Native Americans, those numbers are 49.1% and 36.5%, respectively.

The youth data aligns somewhat with the county’s overall COVID-19 vaccination demographics, with 57.6% of the local eligible Asian population receiving at least one vaccination dose and 52.3% considered fully vaccinated; followed closely by the White population, at 56.3% for one-dose data and 53.2% considered fully vaccinated. Among the eligible Hispanic population, 47.8% have received at least one dose, and 41.8% are fully vaccinated; for Native Americans, those numbers are 47% and 40.3%, respectively.

Douglas County’s Black population is the least-vaccinated youth — and overall population — segments locally, with 30.6% of youth receiving at least one dose, and 20.4% considered fully vaccinated, according to the dashboard. The entire local eligible Black population stands at 36.5% having received at least one dose, with 31.8% considered fully vaccinated.

Douglas County cases update

DCHD said Tuesday it had confirmed an additional 245 positive cases of COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the local total to 75,734 cases.

The health department has reported 743 local COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The rolling seven-day average is 148 cases, up from 137 on Monday and 129 at the end of last week. Two weeks ago, that number was just below 100.

As of Tuesday’s report, local hospitals were 80% full, with 297 beds available. Adult ICU beds were 75% full with 82 beds available. Hospitals are caring for 148 COVID-19 patients, up from 130 on Monday; two of them are pediatric patients. That number exceeds the previous peak in the spike seen in April, which topped out at 136 COVID-19 patients on April 11. Previous COVID-19 hospitalization peaks were 445 patients on Nov. 23; 118 on Aug. 10, 2020; and 170 on May 27, 2020.

Among current COVID-19 hospitalizations, 43 patients are in ICUs, and 15 are on ventilators. An additional three patients are being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms.

DCHD announced last week, after the U.S. Census data was released, that its data would use the 2019 Vintage Census Population Estimate when calculating percentages, resulting in some declines in local age group vaccination percentages on the health department’s COVID-19 dashboard. It will be consistent with the CDC’s data tracker, however.

Bryan Health update

Bryan Health on Tuesday said its personnel is caring for 59 COVID-19 patients, with 12 more patients awaiting test results. Of those, 15 are on ventilators.

The health system said it is not caring for any pediatric COVID-19 patients, but has only two pediatric beds open, and “transfer options throughout the region remain extremely limited.”

With COVID cases rising, here is a refresher on how to quarantine, isolate, and properly wear a mask. Please help us keep each other safe. Posted by Three Rivers Public Health Department, Nebraska on Saturday, August 14, 2021

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy, 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC, 710 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx, 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at several local schools and events this week:

TUESDAY

5-7 p.m. at Holy Name School, located at 2901 Fontenelle Blvd.

WEDNESDAY

2-5 p.m. at Progressive Protein, located at 5102 S. 26th St.

THURSDAY

2-5 p.m. at Hayden House on UNO’s Dodge Campus, located at 6533 University Dr. South

FRIDAY

10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Hayden House on UNO’s Dodge Campus, located at 6533 University Dr. South

SATURDAY

8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Farmers Market in the Old Market

Noon-3 p.m. at Benson Health at Lake Street Apartments , located at 2400 N. 34th Ave.

1-3 p.m. at Hayden House on UNO’s Dodge Campus, located at 6533 University Dr. South

SUNDAY

1-5 p.m. at Simple Foundation – Miguel Keith Park and Memorial , located at 30th and W streets

5:30-8:30 p.m. at UNO’s Tal Anderson Field, located at 2425 S. 67th St.

Class is back in session! Give your child everything they need to succeed, including protection from COVID-19. #Omaha #NECOVID19 #InThisTogether Posted by Douglas County Health Department on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Children’s Hospital

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Three Rivers health district

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers Fremont location is open for walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County , the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

In Washington County, the clinic at First Lutheran Church in Blair is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Off-line help

CHI HEALTH VACCINE INFORMATION: The info line is available at 402-717-1255 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in August.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

