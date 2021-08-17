TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tuesday Afternoon Update

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As of August 17th, there have been eight named storms in the Atlantic for the the 2021 Hurricane Season. The three on the map currently are Fred, Grace, and Henri.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION FRED

Fred made landfall Monday afternoon near Cape San Blas, Florida as a tropical storm. Maximum sustained winds at landfall around 2:15 PMCDT were 65 mph. After dumping heavy rainfall over the panhandle, Fred continued to track inland, with the center of the storm riding the Alabama/Georgia line.

Fred continues to track north-northeast (WOWT)

Heavy rainfall and gusty winds remained concerns as Fred tracked over the Deep South, but tropical spin-up tornadoes became more frequent as well on the east side of the storm. As now Tropical Depression Fred continues to track northeast through the country Tuesday, tornado concerns remain across the Carolinas and into Virginia with flood alerts in effect across the Appalachian Mountains.

Severe Weather Outlook Tuesday (WOWT)

Flood Alerts stretch through the Appalachian Mountain region (WOWT)

TROPICAL STORM GRACE

Grace made landfall in Haiti Monday as a tropical depression, bringing inches of rainfall over an area very recently devastated by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake. As expected, Grace has since re-strengthened into a tropical storm with sustained winds of 50 mph and gusts up to 65 mph as of 1 PM CDT Tuesday. The center of the storm is currently over Jamaica Tuesday afternoon.

Grace is centered over Jamaica as of Tuesday afternoon (WOWT)

The storm is expected to continue on a west-northwestward track throughout the week, strengthening into a hurricane before hitting the Yucatan Peninsula late Wednesday into Thursday. On its current path, no impacts to the United States are expected.

Grace's track will take it over the Yucatan Peninsula by early Thursday (WOWT)

TROPICAL STORM HENRI

Lastly, Tropical Storm Henri is located about 135 miles south-southeast of Bermuda. This storm will bring some gusty winds and higher surf to Bermuda over the next day or so, before doing a loop-de-loop around the island. This track will keep it away from the United States, and turn it into even more of a “fish storm”.

Henri will loop around Bermuda before pushing back out to sea (WOWT)

You can track the tropics anytime on the National Hurricane Center’s Website: nhc.noaa.gov

