Sysco employee shortages impact Omaha restaurant food deliveries

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The domino effect of pandemic shortages is impacting locally owned businesses and restaurants in the Omaha-metro.

The food is ready to be delivered but there’s not enough staff to get it to the kitchens.

“Literally I feel like every single day, I’m having an issue with something coming in, my order not getting submitted, my truck literally not getting here,” says Dana Zurlo, the General Manager of Sgt. Peffer’s.

Food delivery companies like Sysco are falling behind on local deliveries due to what the company calls ‘unprecedented labor shortages.’ For places like Sgt. Peffer’s, this is causing major setbacks.

“It’s just incredibly frustrating and I can’t control it, you know, I can’t control Sysco, I can’t control people, you know, so it’s just wearing on me, wearing on my staff. It’s just really frustrating.”

In a statement to 6 News, a spokesperson for Sysco says the company is ‘aggressively recruiting delivery partners and warehouse associates.’ Zurlo says she hopes it happens soon, so she doesn’t have to keep picking up food for her restaurant at local grocery stores.

“For me to have to go to Restaurant Depot, it’s taking time from me being here and we’re already short-staffed, so, it’s like I’m trying to hustle to get out there to get food, even Family Fare, some grocery stores, whatever,” she says. “I’m just trying to do whatever I can to still run my business.”

Zurlo says she’s even had to make the drive to Lincoln in her spare time to pick up her deliveries herself. Despite being a long-time customer with Sysco, if the trend continues, it may be time for a change, especially when other local companies aren’t having the same issues.

“It’s just, it’s exhausting, I didn’t sleep a wink last night because I don’t know what I’m going to do if I don’t get my truck today, you know,” she says. “We wouldn’t do it if we didn’t love it, but there comes a point where it’s like, I might have to look elsewhere, you know because I have to have my food.”

Sysco’s full statement to 6 News:

“Sysco regrets that we have had to delay or pause service for a limited number of customers in various locations. This is mainly due to unprecedented labor shortages in the industry. We are aggressively recruiting delivery partners and warehouse associates, and our goal is to restore service to our impacted customers as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused our customers. We expect this to be a temporary situation.”

Sysco also provided a link to the letter they sent to customers recently.

The company also says they’ve starting a Sysco Driving Academy to help recruit and train drivers.

“We will be better able to source drivers from our own warehouse associate population and teach them become drivers with this unique industry program. We will pay trainees to attend our academy, we’ll cover all of their licensing and certiﬁcation fees. These associates will sign a contract work for Sysco for an agreed upon period of time. I’m excited for what this Driving Academy will do for our recruitment pipeline. And I believe we are likely to expand the program nationally once we have worked through the learning curve of our ﬁrst location.”

