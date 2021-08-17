Advertisement

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - More summer warmth the rest of the week.

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A little more warmth and humidity out the door this morning with temps in the 70s for a few more of us. With sunny skies and a south wind up to 20 mph, we’ll be able to climb into the lower 90s this afternoon. Expect a little more humidity too.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)
Tuesday Dew Points
Tuesday Dew Points(WOWT)

Warmth and humidity will be the story the rest of the week with highs in the 90s likely through Thursday.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Friday brings the next threat of any rain and storms to the area. The exact timing of this is still in question but as of now impacts to the morning and afternoon hours are the most likely. This will be narrowed down as we get closer so stay tuned to the latest forecast details.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

