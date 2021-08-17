Advertisement

Police announce arrest of brother in death of Creston man

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CRESTON, Iowa (AP) - Police have arrested the brother of a Creston man whose body was found last month in rural Adair County.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety announced Monday that police had arrested 43-year old Dustin Seley, of Creston, in the death of 58-year-old Timothy Fechter, who was reported missing to Creston police on June 20.

Adair County deputies found Fechter’s body July 1 just off a rural road about 10 miles northeast of Creston. Following an autopsy, the medical examiner determined Fechter had died from blunt force trauma and a gunshot wound.

Seley has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Union County Jail. Police have not said what may have led to the killing.

