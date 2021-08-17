Advertisement

Omaha Police investigate overnight crash involving several motorcycles

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police slowed traffic dramatically on West Dodge overnight to investigate a crash scene involving several motorcycles.

The scene was in the westbound lane near 150th Street. 6 News’ crew drove by around 11:30 p.m. Monday and saw a motorcycle on its side between a fire truck and ambulance.

A handful of other motorcyclists had pulled into the median and the crew also saw another motorcycle laid down a bit farther.

It’s not clear how many were injured or the severity and circumstances that led to the crashes.

