Omaha City Council votes on mayor’s 2022 budget

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The mayor’s budget sails through the city council with few changes. But there is one item she’s disappointed didn’t pass.

The big question before them is how to divide a pool of $200,000 when there is $250,000 worth of proposals.

Four days a week in eviction court, tenants who are behind on rent try to work out a deal with landlords so they aren’t left homeless. The only proposal that failed this afternoon, would have spent $50,000 on pro-bono legal assistance for those tenants.

It didn’t fail because no one liked it, but because there wasn’t money available. While the majority of councilmembers called it a worthwhile proposal, it seems members will try to dip into the CARES Act funding to help support it instead of the city budget.

“Right now there’s $250,000 in amendments on our agenda. We can only pass $200,000 in order to balance our budget. Unlike the federal government, we actually balance our budget,” said Councilmember Aimee Melton.

Experts believe the money will help existing mental health programs and will benefit a couple hundred more families in 2022.

Now to some of the bigger ticket items that seem to be veto-proof from the mayor, meaning five or more councilmembers said yes.

$40,000 will go to workforce development to help Nebraskans learned a skilled trade and often helping with transportation to get to the job site.

“These kids are doing what they need. They are learning and without the help of the program, that wouldn’t happen. I had someone mentor me to get to where I am today. Without that, I wouldn’t be here. I guarantee that. I’d probably be in prison,” said Ed Black, Bricklayers Union.

$15,000 has been earmarked for Keep Omaha Beautiful to plant more trees. $90,000 is aimed at helping families through mental health problems with Community Alliance.

“It allows families to learn about symptoms and relapses. So they can intervene early and avoid the crisis. We want to avoid police involvement,” said Aileen Brady, COO, Community Alliance.

Two other resolutions that passed, one provides $40,000 for a consultant to help people start small businesses. Another would bring a website consultant for Councilmember Juanita Johnson to customize a city webpage so she can communicate better with those in her district.

Both of those passed with just four votes, meaning they would need a fifth vote to survive if the mayor vetoes either one.

“The 2022 budget includes a property tax rate reduction for our citizens; the third reduction I have made in the last seven years. Thank you to the City Council for your support. We should lower the property tax rate whenever we can. The General Fund budget appropriately funds public safety, city services, job growth and training, economic development, customer service, and pandemic recovery. I am disappointed that the Council did not fund Councilmember Melton’s Tenant Assistance Program amendment. The budget prioritizes recovery, reinvestment, and rebuilding from the Covid-19 pandemic. Tenant assistance certainly addresses these priorities. We will immediately look at the Emergency Rental Assistance Program as an alternate funding source. I am reviewing the budget and Capital Improvement Program amendments passed today and will make decisions about possible vetoes later this week."

