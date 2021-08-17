Advertisement

Missing inmate from Lincoln Corrections Center turns himself in

(PHOTO: Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A missing inmate from the Lincoln Corrections Center that was reported missing on Saturday has turned himself in.

Michael Louis turned himself in Tuesday afternoon after being reported missing on August 13. Officials say he “left his work assignment Friday evening and took off the electronic monitoring device,” according to the release.

He was sentenced to five years on charges that include a fourth offense of driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license, and third-degree domestic assault out of Gage County. Louis has a pending release date of April 16, 2022, and started his sentence on November 7, 2019.

