Advertisement

Millard parents divided over idea of mask mandate

Issue is expected to be an action item on September 7 board agenda
By Brent Weber
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An hour of public comments at Monday’s Millard Public Schools board meeting went as expected. Parents are divided on the issue of a mask mandate.

Superintendent Jim Sutfin reminded those on hand that the district remains “mask optional” for students until a vote is taken. He then outlined in detail Millard’s Safe Return to School plan, which can be found on the MPS website.

RELATED: Here’s where Omaha-metro school districts stand on masks

The board listened to an hour of comments, alternating speakers expressing one side or the other about the issue. Public comments, originally slated for later in the evening, were moved near the top of the agenda, so that the board could devote the majority of the time to scheduled business, including budgetary decisions.

Millard Board of Education Vice President Dave Anderson said the mask mandate issue is expected to be on the board’s agenda September 7.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
Family calling for change following Omaha South football player death
Virus cases surge in Nebraska but fewer tests being done
One person seriosuly hurt in hit and run crash near I-480
Crews try to conserve bees at a West Omaha home
Matthew Jacob Tortorilla
Omaha man arrested after leading motorcycle pursuit