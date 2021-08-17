Millard parents divided over idea of mask mandate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An hour of public comments at Monday’s Millard Public Schools board meeting went as expected. Parents are divided on the issue of a mask mandate.

Superintendent Jim Sutfin reminded those on hand that the district remains “mask optional” for students until a vote is taken. He then outlined in detail Millard’s Safe Return to School plan, which can be found on the MPS website.

The board listened to an hour of comments, alternating speakers expressing one side or the other about the issue. Public comments, originally slated for later in the evening, were moved near the top of the agenda, so that the board could devote the majority of the time to scheduled business, including budgetary decisions.

Millard Board of Education Vice President Dave Anderson said the mask mandate issue is expected to be on the board’s agenda September 7.

