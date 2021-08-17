Advertisement

Lincoln Police arrest missing inmate, returns to NDCS

(PHOTO: Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate that was reported missing a few days ago was taken into custody over the weekend and went back to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Officers say Lincoln police arrested Marcina Norris on August 15. NDCS reported her missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln on August 13 when she left her job in downtown Lincoln.

Norris was sentenced to five and a half to nine years on charges that include first-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse out of Butler and Lancaster-Lincoln County. She’s eligible for parole on the date of August 23, 2021, and has a pending release date of November 21, 2023.

