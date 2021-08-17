Huskers trio continues to battle for open cornerback spot

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska football coaches are not yet ready to name a starter at the open cornerback spot opposite of Cam Taylor-Britt. Quinton Newsome, Braxton Clark and newcomer Tyreke Johnson are all battling for the spot.

At times during the spring it seemed Newsome had the upper hand to grab the starting job, but defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Monday all three guys are still fighting it.

“To me, it’s they’re all playing well right now. Somebody has got to go take it. Somebody has got to find a way to get their hands on some balls. Somebody has got to show up and let us know they’re ready to tackle, and then, once again, who can be on special teams a little bit because those guys are going to have to help us,: Chinander said.

Newsome and Clark were with the program last year and learned from Taylor-Britt and Dicaprio Bootle, who currently is with the Kansas City Chiefs. Johnson transferred in from Ohio State over the summer.

While all three want to earn the job, it’s conceivable that they’re all going to rotate in at times throughout the course of the season. They’re good friends who continue to push each other.

“It’s been good, but it’s been a friendly competition. You know what I mean? We all help each other,” Clark said. “We mess up on a certain thing or if one person does something better than the other, we always just trying to help correct each other and make each other better because it makes the group better, and you’re only as strong as your weakest link. So, it’s been fun.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.