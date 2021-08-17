Former Omaha middle school staffer pleads not guilty to child porn charges

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man who worked at Alfonza W. Davis Middle School pleaded not guilty to charges of distributing and receiving child porn.

Indicted by a federal grand jury, Brandon Lanza entered his not guilty plea on July 30. If convicted, he faces five to 20 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine, and could see five years to a lifetime of supervised release.

Omaha Public Schools officially ended his employment as an IT staff member on Monday.

According to court documents, the allegations involved the use of instant messaging via Discord and Facebook, saying Lanza chatted with someone about wanting to engage in sexual activity with a specific child. That person told authorities the communication happened under duress as they had been previously been sexually and physically assaulted by Lanza.

He allegedly chatted with someone he said he once had a relationship with about having a plan to engage in sexual activity with a child, including dates and a plan to engage in the activity. He also allegedly sent child porn during the chat, saying that normally he would send images through the dark web, the documents state.

Lanza denied the accusations, saying he had been set up and that a Facebook account bearing his name was fake and had been created by an ex, the documents state. He suggested his Discord account had been hacked and admitted he is often “blackout drunk,” records state.

Authorities said Lanza will remain detained.

A letter went out to school staff and families on Friday:

Dear Davis Middle Staff and Families: Our District has learned that the Douglas County Sheriff's Department recently arrested a Davis Middle School staff member. While we do not have many details that we can share, it is our understanding that the investigation does not involve any Davis Middle School students and is not related to the staff member’s employment with the District. We will continue to cooperate with our partners in local law enforcement as the investigation continues. Given the nature of the arrest, the Administration has recommended that the Board terminate the staff member’s employment at the meeting on Monday. We are sharing this information with you as part of our commitment to open communication with our staff and families. Thank you for your continued support of Davis Middle School and Omaha Public Schools. Sincerely,

