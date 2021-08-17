Douglas County officials and pharmacies prepare for approval of vaccine booster shot

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department officials are waiting on word from federal medical experts. Officials expect most people in the country to soon be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine boosters, eight months are being fully vaccinated.

But there are people who have been vaccinated and are still at risk of infection who are already eligible for the booster shot. Pharmacists at Kubat’s Pharmacy have already administered a handful of shots to immunocompromised patients.

“This means they could have had an organ transplant and they’re receiving immunosuppressant therapies or medications to kind of weaken their immune systems, if you’re currently treating any active cancers or like blood cancers and just in general if you have conditions that make your body immunosuppressant,” said Sarah Bouckaert.

You should check with your doctor to make sure you are eligible to receive the booster. There is paperwork you will have to fill out before you can get the extra shot.

“The reason you have to do this form is because we aren’t going to require special documentation at this time from your doctors. They fear that would cause a delay in care.”

Right now, the booster shots are only for the immunocompromised but the Biden administration is expected to soon okay the booster for the general population.

The plan is still being developed but officials believe the older population who were some of the first to receive the vaccine would be some of the first to receive the booster shot.

Rudy Tesar was eligible to get vaccinated early on. He says he won’t hesitate to take the booster.

“I’m looking forward to the booster shot, I got mine in. My last shot was in early March and I probably qualify sometime maybe November or December for a booster,” said Tesar.

Whenever officials say it’s okay for the general population to take the booster shot, pharmacies hope to play a major role in getting those shots out.

“You can come straight in, talk to a pharmacist or intern, and be vaccinated that day before you leave. It’s completely safe and it’s a lot faster and more efficient for the patient.”

Douglas County officials say they are waiting for emergency use authorization to give boosters for the general population who received the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Once they get the okay, Douglas County will be ready.

