David’s Evening Forecast - Typical Summer heat and humidity, storm chance Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures warmed into the upper 80s to around 90 for the metro this afternoon. Those readings just above average for the middle of August. A little humidity in the air as well, pushing the heat index into the lower 90s. A steady south breeze has been gusting over 20mph at times, and that breeze will stick around through the evening. Skies should remain mostly clear into the overnight, with temperatures falling back into the upper 60s to around 70 by morning.

Plenty more Summer heat and humidity is on the way this week. High temperatures should climb to right around 90 degrees both tomorrow and Thursday. Humidity levels may climb a little bit more by Thursday, helping to push heat index readings into the mid and potentially upper 90s for some areas. Thankfully, it doesn’t appear we’ll see too much in the way of intense heat around the region.

High Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

A chance in the pattern arrives on Friday in the form of a cold front. Temperatures ahead of the front Friday afternoon will still warm into the middle and upper 80s with plenty of humidity. Thunderstorms are expected to develop as the cold front presses into the area during the afternoon and evening hours. While widespread severe weather is not anticipated right now, a few strong storms are possible with small hail and gusty winds. Heavy rainfall appears to be the greatest risk with any slow-moving storms. Behind the front, some slightly cooler and less humid air will move in for the weekend.

Storm Chances Friday (WOWT)

