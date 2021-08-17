Advertisement

Council Bluffs Police give details of foreign exchange coordinator sentencing

(WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs man was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison on August 12 for taking advantage of several teenage foreign exchange students in his care. The Council Bluffs police released more information on Monday of the investigation from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Iowa.

Tommy Boatright, 52, pleaded guilty to the charges of coercion and enticement of minor foreign exchange students in February and after the sentencing, he will be under supervised release for 10 years, according to court documents.

In court, Boatright was ordered to pay restitution to the victims. As stated in court documents, a foreign student made a report in February 2020 claiming a hidden camera was found in the bathroom after a visit to his place.

Many electronic devices were found when a search warrant was done at Boatright’s place. While finding electronic devices, investigators also found “videos of three minor foreign exchange students in his bathroom,” according to the release.

It’s reported Boatright was in a program where students from all over the world enrolled in one year of high school in America.

He was a foreign exchange student coordinator and host parent. As part of the program, two minor students were living with him.

They say, he “used his position as a foreign exchange student coordinator and host parent to coerce and entice foreign students to engage in sexual activity after coming to the U.S.,” according to court documents.

Further investigation revealed Boatright would have sexual conversations with the students before and after coming to the U.S. with his phone and computer.

